DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.11.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.