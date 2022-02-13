Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $57,172,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.