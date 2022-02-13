Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

