Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

