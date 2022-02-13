Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,866,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 446,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

ZI opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,611,777 shares of company stock worth $701,696,619. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

