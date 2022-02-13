Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $283.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

