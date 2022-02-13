Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $8.44 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

