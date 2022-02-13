e-Money (NGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. e-Money has a market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $739,842.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

