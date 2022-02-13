easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in January

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

easyJet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 14,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

