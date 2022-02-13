easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in January

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.00.

easyJet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 14,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

