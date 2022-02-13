Eaton Vance Management Acquires 22,550 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $71,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 107.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

