Eaton Vance Management Buys 52,710 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.50% of Envestnet worth $65,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

