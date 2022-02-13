Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,210,286 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 520.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $86,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 143.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298,595 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $12,015,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,519,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,312,000 after acquiring an additional 545,462 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

