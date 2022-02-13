Eaton Vance Management Sells 623,305 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,305 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.90% of Tempur Sealy International worth $80,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TPX opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.
Tempur Sealy International Company Profile
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
