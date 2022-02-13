Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) traded down 15.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. 5,975,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,673,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,903 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 666,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

