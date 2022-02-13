ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

