Ecolab (ECL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ECL opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Ecolab alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.