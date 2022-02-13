Ecolab (ECL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ECL opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
