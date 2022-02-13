Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.73.

NYSE EC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

