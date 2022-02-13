Edward J. Ludwig Buys 1,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.24 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

