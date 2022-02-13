Edward J. Ludwig Buys 1,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CVS opened at $104.24 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
