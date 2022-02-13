Electra Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $17.84 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $17.84 million and $51,953.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00105440 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,377,099,848 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

