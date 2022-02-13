Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 83.9% in January

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

