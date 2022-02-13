Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.72). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)
Recommended Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.