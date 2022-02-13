Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,093. Elixinol Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

