Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,093. Elixinol Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Elixinol Wellness
