Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.60. 10,717,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
