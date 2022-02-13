Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

