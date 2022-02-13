Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.
Shares of EXK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.