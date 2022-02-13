Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $645.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.80 million and the lowest is $629.10 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 617,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Energizer by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

