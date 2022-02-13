Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Energizer has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

