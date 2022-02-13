Engagesmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Engagesmart to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, analysts expect Engagesmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Engagesmart by 86,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

