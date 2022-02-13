Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.