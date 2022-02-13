Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 22,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.13.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.