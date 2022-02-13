Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.