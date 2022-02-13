Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.20 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $60.74 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

