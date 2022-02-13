Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,000 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

