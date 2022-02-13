Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,303 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

