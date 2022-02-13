Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 624 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,662,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,128. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

