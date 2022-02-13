EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,169,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $426.14 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

