EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Purchases 98,361 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 98,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £300,001.05 ($405,680.93).

Shares of ESO stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.51. The company has a market cap of £95.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 442 ($5.98).

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

