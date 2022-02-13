EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Clive L. Spears Purchases 98,361 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 98,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £300,001.05 ($405,680.93).
Shares of ESO stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.51. The company has a market cap of £95.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a one year low of GBX 263.98 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 442 ($5.98).
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
