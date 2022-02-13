EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.00 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

