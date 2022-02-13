EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.