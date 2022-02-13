EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

