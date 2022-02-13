EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,304,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,086,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $51.82 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

