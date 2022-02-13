Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

