Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.76 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

