Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aramark’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARMK. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.