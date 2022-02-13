ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 567,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, research analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

