EtherGem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $336.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $245,424.75 and approximately $336.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

