Evercore ISI Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $190.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.62.

Walt Disney stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

