Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 17,475 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pretium Resources worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

