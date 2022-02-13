Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

