Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,310,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,825 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

