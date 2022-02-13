Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

